The Fastest VPN for Streaming & Downloading

What else can I say from those guys every thing I wanted i get no trouble...work very good I found no fault very easy to connect never have to start it again ...its good

Fantastic VPN does exactly as it says... I know I'm in safe hand's... Worth the out lay

An addition to the security and reliability, the best accolade I can give is the ability to easily use HitVPN on nearly any platform. For me, that includes Android, iOS, Chrome OS, Windows, and Mac.

Lan Zhou Very useful in china, worked everytime I tried to connect and best part was that it was fast! Recommend it to everyone who needs a vpn

Giselle Petra My Mrs can't cope without the soaps when we go away. I used a different app last year to watch sky go and BBC iPlayer in Spain. My app wouldn't work in Turkey so I tried this. Easy to set up. Easy to put on.